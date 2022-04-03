Free-scoring Spurs throws down top-4 challenge to Arsenal

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

North London rivals Tottenham and Arsenal are neck and neck in the fight for Champions League qualification in the English Premier League. It looks like being as hard fought as the title race between Manchester City and Liverpool. Tottenham’s superior attacking power might yet prove decisive in the final stretch. Antonio Conte’s team is the highest-scoring team in the league in 2022 after overwhelming Newcastle in a 5-1 win. It lifted Spurs above Arsenal into fourth place on goal difference. Arsenal has two games in hand and the first is a tricky one at Crystal Palace on Monday. West Ham is three points further back after beating Everton 2-1.