Henderson’s scoring outburst lifts Gamecocks to title

By PATRICK DONNELLY

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Destanni Henderson scored a career-high 26 points to lead South Carolina to a 64-49 victory over UConn in the national championship game. On a night when the Gamecocks’ height advantage helped them dominate the game inside, the smallest player on the court did the most damage on the scoreboard. Henderson shot 9 of 20 from the field as the Gamecocks won their second national title. She added four assists and helped hold Paige Bueckers to 14 points, teaming with junior Brea Beal to keep the UConn star in check most of the night.