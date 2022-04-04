Baylor, AD Mack Rhoades agree on 10-year contract extension

WACO, Texas (AP) — Baylor and athletic director Mack Rhoades have agreed on a 10-year contract that officials say will allow him to “complete his career” at the Big 12 school. Rhoades joined Baylor in 2016 after Ian McCaw resigned following an investigation that found the school had mishandled allegations of sexual assault. The scandal also led to the firing of football coach Art Briles. The first significant hire for Rhodes was football coach Matt Rhule, who led a turnaround before going to the NFL. Baylor was the first Big 12 school to win regular-season titles in football and men’s and women’s basketball in the same academic year in 2021-22.