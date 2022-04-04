Hurricanes surging with key ACC series vs Virginia looming

By ERIC OLSON

AP Sports Writer

Miami is on its longest winning streak in coach Gino DiMare’s four seasons and playing its best baseball since Jim Morris’ 2016 team reached the College World Series. The Hurricanes are coming off a weekend sweep of Duke that extended their streak to eight games and vaulted them into the top 10 in the polls. They host consensus top-three team Virginia in a key ACC series starting Friday. Tennessee strengthened its grip on the No. 1 ranking with a sweep at Vanderbilt. The Volunteers have won 19 straight and their 9-0 SEC start is best in program history.