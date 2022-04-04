Mariners’ top prospect Julio Rodríguez on opening day roster

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Seattle Mariners’ top prospect Julio Rodríguez will be on the opening day roster following a torrid spring training performance. Manager Scott Servais says it’s time for Rodríguez to play in the big leagues. The big spring was making the decision to start the 21-year-old in the majors easy for the Mariners, along with the rising push from fans to see Rodríguez playing in Seattle. Entering Monday’s spring training game, Rodríguez was hitting .419 with three home runs, eight RBIs and a 1.310 OPS. The Mariners open the regular season on Thursday at Minnesota.