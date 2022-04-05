Lakers without LeBron again as they face playoff elimination

PHOENIX (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers again will be without star LeBron James as they try to stave off playoff elimination. James has been ruled out for Tuesday night’s game against the Phoenix Suns because of a sprained left ankle. He also sat out on Sunday night after scoring 38 points on Friday. Lakers forward Anthony Davis is listed as questionable with a sprained right foot. LA is two games behind the San Antonio Spurs for the final spot in the Western Conference play-in tournament. If the Lakers lose to the Suns and the Spurs beat the Nuggets, the Lakers will not make the postseason.