Moore tapped to replace longtime Harvard women’s hoops coach

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — The Harvard women’s basketball program is set to begin a new era. The school announced it’s hired Carrie Moore as coach, making her just the second person to hold the post in the past four decades. Moore replaces Kathy Delaney-Smith, who retired last month after 40 years, an Ivy League-record 630 victories, 11 conference championship and six trips to the NCAA Tournament. Moore arrives in Cambridge after spending this past season as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Michigan, where she helped the Wolverines reach the Elite 8 round of the tournament.