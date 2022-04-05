Patriots complete trade with Dolphins for DeVante Parker

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots looked within their division to find some help at receiver, completing a trade with the Dolphins to acquire veteran DeVante Parker. New England sent a 2023 third-round draft pick to Miami for Parker and a 2022 fifth-round pick. Parker, a 2015 first-round pick, arrives in New England with 338 receptions for 4,727 yards and 24 touchdowns. His most productive season was in 2019 when he finished fifth in the NFL with 1,202 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. The Patriots are hoping Parker can add to a group of Patriots receivers that already includes Kendrick Bourne, Jakobi Meyers and Nelson Agholor.