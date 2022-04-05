Retrial date set for man accused in ex-Saints player’s death

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The man accused of killing former Saints player Will Smith and wounding his wife during an argument in New Orleans will go on trial again in August. Cardell Hayes was convicted in December 2016 of manslaughter and attempted manslaughter. But the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the convictions in July after finding nonunanimous jury verdicts unconstitutional. The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports that Orleans Parish Criminal District Judge Camille Buras set an Aug. 22 date for Hayes’ retrial. After his first trial ended with a 10-2 verdict, Hayes was sentenced to 25 years in prison. He was serving that time when his conviction was overturned. He’s now out on bond while awaiting the new trial.