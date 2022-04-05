Taylor, Dodgers offense picks it up in final exhibition

By DOUG PADILLA

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chris Taylor hit a two-run homer and the Los Angeles Dodgers’ offense showed some life in its final spring tuneup, beating the crosstown Angels 5-0. The Dodgers open the season Friday in Denver’s thin air against the Colorado Rockies, and based on this spring, it seems like they could use the jolt from hitter-friendly Coors Field. Cody Bellinger, Mookie Betts and Max Muncy all batted under .200 this spring, although manager Dave Roberts was happier with their cuts toward the trail end.