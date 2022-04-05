Villarreal takes on Bayern focused on stopping Lewandowski

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

Villarreal knows its chances of advancing past Bayern Munich in the Champions League will depend largely on whether it can successfully contain Robert Lewandowski. And hopes are high considering the team’s recent success against another top striker. The Spanish club is coming off a round-of-16 triumph over Juventus. The team’s defense got the best of Dusan Vlahovic in that series. Villarreal defender Pau Torres says the squad has enough experience facing some of the world’s top forwards and will be ready for the task at hand beginning in the first leg of the quarterfinals on Wednesday.