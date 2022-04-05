Yankees putting 16 pitchers on opening-day roster; Bird back

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The New York Yankees plan to carry 16 pitchers on their opening-day roster Thursday against the Boston Red Sox. Manager Aaron Boone says switch-hitting utilityman Marwin González will play a key role off the shortened bench. Teams are allowed to carry 28 players on the roster during April due to the shortened spring training. The Yankees also signed first baseman Greg Bird to a minor league contract and assigned him to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Bird was with New York from 2015-19 but had his career derailed by injures.