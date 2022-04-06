Dude Perfect trades irons for irreverence at the Masters

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The home of the Masters is making an effort to reach a younger generation of golfers as the tournament nears its 100th birthday. Augusta National allowed Youtube stars Dude Perfect to play a portion of the course along with golf star Bryson DeChambeau using sports equipment like tennis rackets and hockey sticks. The troupe turned the outing into a Youtube clip that’s already drawn over six million views. DeChambeau says he was surprised the club allowed the group to run wild but added it’s a clever way to introduce kids to the sport.