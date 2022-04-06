Former Texans, Packers veteran OLB Whitney Mercilus retiring

By The Associated Press

Outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus says he’s retiring, ending a 10-year career in which he made 58 sacks. The 31-year-old Mercilus announced his decision Wednesday via Instagram. The 2012 first-round draft pick from Illinois spent nearly his entire career with the Houston Texans before playing four regular-season games and one playoff contest with the Green Bay Packers last season. Mercilus had all but one of his 58 career sacks with the Texans. He had a career-high 12 sacks in 2015.