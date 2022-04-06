MotoGP’s Marc Marquez says he’s fit to race Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez says he has been medically cleared to return to racing this week at the Grand Prix of the Americas in Texas after vision problems sidelined him for the previous two races. Marquez crashed hard in warm-ups for the Indonesian Grand Prix which caused him to experience double vision. He missed that race and last week in Argentina. Marquez announced on social media he’ll race Sunday at the Circuit of the Americas. The Repsol Honda rider has won seven times in Austin since 2013.