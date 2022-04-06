Ronald Koeman to retake helm of Dutch team after World Cup

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Ronald Koeman will retake the helm of the Dutch national team after the World Cup following a disappointing stint at Barcelona. Louis van Gaal will coach the Netherlands through the World Cup but had already said he would not go beyond the tournament in Qatar. That allowed the Dutch soccer federation to bring back Koeman. He had left as national team coach less than two years ago to move to the Spanish club but was fired in October after a string of bad results.