2019 World Series MVP Strasburg goes to 10-day IL for Nats

WASHINGTON (AP) — Stephen Strasburg has been put on the 10-day injured list as he continues his return from thoracic outlet surgery. That is one of a series of moves the Washington Nationals made to set their 28-man active roster for opening day. Right-handed reliever Will Harris was put on the 60-day IL after right pectoral surgery, lefty Seth Romero was recalled and placed on the 60-day IL with a strained left calf, and infielder Ehire Adrianza went on the 10-day IL with that same issue. Washington selected the contracts of right-handed pitcher Víctor Arano, infielder Maikel Franco and utility man Dee Strange-Gordon and recalled infielder Lucius Fox from Triple-A Rochester. Right-hander Gabe Klobosits was designated for assignment.