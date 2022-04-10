Bulls beat Wolves 124-120 behind Patrick Williams’ 35 points

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Sports Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Patrick Williams scored a career-high 35 points and Ayo Dosunmu had 26 points in a season-high 45 minutes, as the Chicago Bulls hung on for a 124-120 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Both teams were in rest-the-regulars mode in preparation for the postseason. The Bulls played without four starters. They already had the No. 6 seed secured in the Eastern Conference and play the defending champion Bucks in the first round. The Wolves didn’t use any starters in the second half. They face the Clippers in a Western Conference play-in game next.