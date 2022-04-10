Greene wins big league debut, Reds beat Braves 6-3

By GEORGE HENRY

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Hunter Greene won his major league debut, Kyle Farmer hit a two-run single in a five-run third inning and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Atlanta Braves 6-3. Greene lived up to his billing as a top prospect with overpowering velocity. He regularly touched 100 mph on the radar gun, topped out at 102 in the fourth and was still hitting triple digits in his final inning. The right-hander allowed three runs, four hits and three walks with seven strikeouts in five innings. The Reds took a 5-0 lead in the third against Braves starter Ian Anderson. Greene, at 22 years, 247 days, became the youngest starting pitcher to make his debut for Cincinnati since Mike Leake in 2010.