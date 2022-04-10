Guardians post 1st win, rookie Kwan 5 hits, romp over Royals

By CODY FRIESEN

Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians won for the first time with their new name as hot-starting rookie Steven Kwan went 5 for 5 in a 17-3 romp over the Kansas City Royals. Oscar Mercado hit a grand slam during a five-RBI performance and Owen Miller drove in a career-high four runs. Cleveland had lost its first two games since changing this season to the Guardians from the Indians, its name since 1915. Kwan had four singles and a double, was hit by a pitch and scored four runs. The 24-year-old outfielder made his major league debut on opening day and is 8 for 10 in three games so far. Mercado connected for his first career grand slam off Taylor Clarke in the first inning, capping a six-run burst.