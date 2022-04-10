LEADING OFF: Guardians rookie Kwan a hit, O’s rugged start

By The Associated Press

Cleveland rookie Steven Kwan hit .469 in spring training after compiling a .301 batting average in three minor league seasons. So there were signs he might be able to handle big league pitching. He’s done more than that so far. Kwan added to his remarkable start by going 5 for 5 as Cleveland won for the first time since changing its name to the Guardians, routing Kansas City 17-3. Kwan had four singles and a double, was hit by a pitch and scored four runs. The 24-year-old outfielder made his major league debut on opening day and is 8 for 10 in three games so far, reaching base in 12 of 14 plate appearances.