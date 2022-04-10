Skip to Content
Rox best Dodgers, wind as Black earns 1,000th managerial win

KVIA

By PAT GRAHAM
AP Sports Writer

DENVER (AP) — C.J. Cron drilled a two-run homer on an afternoon when the whipping wind made flyballs an adventure, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 9-4 to give Bud Black his 1,000th win as a major league manager. Black becomes the 66th skipper to reach the milestone. He improved to 351-360 with Colorado after going 649-713 with the San Diego Padres. Wind gusts up to 40 mph at Coors Field sent napkins and hot-dog wrappers floating through the stands. The Rockies took two of three for their first home series win over the Dodgers since August 2018. 

Associated Press

