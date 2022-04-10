Smith has 1 iffy swing, nightmarish finish at Masters

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Cameron Smith’s hopes of winning his first major vanished on the 12th hole during the final round of the Masters. Smith’s tee shot on the infamous par 3 found Rae’s Creek. That led to a triple bogey that helped clear the way for Scottie Scheffler to win his first green jacket. Smith posted a 1-over 73 over the last 18 holes to finish tied for third. The 28-year-old Australian closed to within one after making birdie on the first two holes but would get no closer as his error on the 12th sent him down the leaderboard.