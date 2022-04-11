Franco has 4 hits, drives in 5 as Nats trounce Braves 11-2

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Maikel Franco drove in five runs with four hits, including a two-run homer as the Washington Nationals beat Huascar Ynoa and the Atlanta Braves 11-2. Franco homered to cap a five-run third, then added a three-run double off Tucker Davidson as the Nationals again scored five runs in the eighth. The Braves lost their second in a row. Most fans in the sellout crowd of 42,263 left with their World Series replica rings well before the end of the game. Josh Rogers allowed only one run in 5 1/3 innings in a fill-in start after Aníbal Sánchez was placed on the 10-day injured list.