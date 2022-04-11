Pacers start long offseason looking to overhaul roster

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — When Indiana Pacers president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard made three midseason trades, it was clear he intended to rebuild. Now, he can begin in earnest. And not much is off limits. After watching the Pacers post their lowest single-season victory total since 1984-85, Pritchard and his front office colleagues will embark on the franchise’s biggest offseason overhaul in months. Indiana remains hopeful it will have three selections in the top 35 picks of June’s NBA draft and can make a play to add some additional pieces in free agency.