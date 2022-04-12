Benzema strikes again as Madrid fends off Chelsea comeback

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Chelsea’s title defense in the Champions League ended despite a 3-2 win against Real Madrid as Karim Benzema spoiled its comeback by scoring in extra time to put the Spanish powerhouse back into the semifinals. Benzema had scored a hat trick in the first leg to give Madrid a 3-1 lead. He got the decisive goal at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium with a header off a cross by Vinícius Júnior six minutes into extra time. The hosts had looked beaten after going down 3-0 in regulation but substitute Rodrygo evened the aggregate score in the 80th and Madrid found a way to reach the last four for the 10th time in the last 12 seasons