Boxing urged to cut ties with promoter sanctioned by US

DUBLIN (AP) — Some of the biggest figures in boxing have been urged to cut ties with a promoter who fronts an Irish organized crime gang targeted with sanctions by the American government. The U.S. government is offering a reward of $5 million for information that will lead to the “financial destruction” of the Kinahan crime gang or the arrest and conviction of its leaders. One of the heads of the gang who was named was Daniel Kinahan. He founded boxing management company MTK Global. Kinahan has been pictured with world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman.