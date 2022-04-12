Duke’s Scheyer promotes Amile Jefferson to assistant coach

By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer

New Duke coach Jon Scheyer has promoted former Blue Devils player Amile Jefferson to serve as an assistant coach. The school announced the hiring Tuesday. Jefferson, who turns 29 next month, worked as director of player development in Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski’s final season. He returned to Duke in July after a four-year professional career that included stops in the NBA, the G League and overseas. Jefferson was part of Duke’s 2015 NCAA championship team. Scheyer has had a busy transition since taking over. The Blue Devils lost rising-star assistant Nolan Smith to Louisville but hired former Elon head coach Mike Schrage as a special assistant.