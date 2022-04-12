LSU basketball star Seimone Augustus to get statue at school

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU’s most decorated female student-athlete will become the first in school history to get her own statue. LSU announced Monday that women’s basketball legend Seimone Augustus’ statue will stand outside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center and join the likenesses of Pete Maravich, Bob Pettit and Shaquille O’Neal as former Tiger greats honored in such a way. Athletic Director Scott Woodward says the recognition is befitting for a student-athlete whose talents, accomplishments and impact will stand the test of time. Already cast, LSU says the statue will be unveiled in the coming months.