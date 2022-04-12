Robert’s tiebreaking homer leads White Sox over Mariners 3-2

CHICAGO (AP) — Luis Robert hit his first home run of the season, a tiebreaking drive in the sixth inning that led the White Sox over the Seattle Mariners 3-2 in their home opener and extended their winning streak to three. Robert homered off Matt Brash (0-1), a 23-year-old right-hander making his major league debut. Seattle lost its third straight after starting with two wins. Seattle was 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position, getting an RBI single from Jesse Winker with two outs in the ninth off Liam Hendriks, who struck out Mitch Haniger on three pitches for his first save.