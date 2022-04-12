Vin Scully wins Baseball Digest lifetime achievement award

NEW YORK (AP) — Vin Scully has won the second Lifetime Achievement Award presented by Baseball Digest. The longtime Dodgers announcer was honored with an annual distinction that recognizes a living individual “who has made significant contributions to the national game.” The 94-year-old Scully retired after the 2016 season, ending a 67-year broadcasting career that stretched back to when the Dodgers played in Brooklyn before moving to Los Angeles in the late 1950s. It was easily the longest tenure of any announcer with one team. He was one of six finalists last year, when Willie Mays won the inaugural award.