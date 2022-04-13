Ex-Georgia QB JT Daniels transferring to West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Former Georgia quarterback JT Daniels says he’s transferring to West Virginia. Daniels made the announcement Wednesday on Instagram. His decision came after a weekend visit to West Virginia’s campus. Daniels also had visited Missouri and Oregon State in recent weeks. Daniels went 7-0 as a starter in two seasons at Georgia. He was hampered by injuries last season and was replaced by Stetson Bennett, who led the Bulldogs to the national championship. Daniels will reunite with offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, who held the same position at Southern California when Daniels played there before transferring to Georgia for the 2020 season. West Virginia opens the season Sept. 1 at Pittsburgh.