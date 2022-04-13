Fiery end to Atlético-City with tunnel fracas, brawl

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

Atlético Madrid’s rough approach didn’t end at the final whistle against Manchester City. The melee in Madrid spilled into the tunnel long after full time had blown on a Champions League campaign that Diego Simeone’s side tried to keep going with a variety of dark arts and rough tactics. Šime Vrsaljko was never even brought off the substitutes’ bench in the quarterfinal. The Atlético defender tried to make his impact in the tunnel instead in incidents captured in broadcast footage as players had to be kept separated by security staff. The second leg ended 0-0 and City advanced 1-0 on aggregate.