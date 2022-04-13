Jays’ Guerrero hits 2nd HR of game after hand bloodied at 1B

NEW YORK (AP) — Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. shook off a bloody gash on his right ring finger to hit his second homer of a game against Yankees ace Gerrit Cole. Guerrero took Cole deep in the first inning, then seemed like he’d have to leave an inning later when his bare throwing hand was accidentally spiked by baserunner Aaron Hicks. Guerrero had to reach across his body for infielder Bo Bichette’s throw and placed his right hand down behind the first base bag to balance. Hicks stomped on it running out an infield single.