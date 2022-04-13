Man City fends off Atlético, reaches Champions League semis

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Manchester City has held Atlético Madrid to a 0-0 draw to return to the Champions League semifinals and keep alive its hopes of winning Europe’s top club competition for the first time. City advanced thanks to its 1-0 win at home last week. The result ended Atlético’s hopes of reaching the last four for the first time in five years. City will next face Real Madrid. Atlético’s attack struggled again and the Spanish club managed only three attempts on target after having none in the first leg.