Coach apologizes for saying women ‘more emotional than men’

LONDON (AP) — The coach of Northern Ireland’s women’s team has apologized for saying girls and women are susceptible to conceding multiple goals in a short space of time because they are “more emotional than men.” Kenny Shiels provoked criticism for the comments he made after his team’s 5-0 loss to England which ended Northern Ireland’s chances of qualifying for next year’s Women’s World Cup. Shiels says of conceding a goal “they don’t take that very well” and that there’s a pattern of it across the women’s game. Former England internationals in the men’s and women’s game are among those criticizing Shiels. The coach says he is “sorry for the offense that (the comments) have caused.”