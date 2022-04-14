Alcantara sharp, Marlins win home opener over Phillies 4-3

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

MIAMI (AP) — Sandy Alcantara allowed two runs in 6 1/3 innings, Joey Wendle had two RBIs and the Miami Marlins won their home opener by downing the Philadelphia Phillies 4-3. Garrett Cooper hit his first home run of the year, while Jesús Sánchez had two hits and an RBI for Miami. Alcantara gave up seven hits, struck out five and walked one. Bryce Harper drove in three runs and J.T. Realmuto had four hits for the Phillies, who have lost three straight and four of five following a 2-0 start.