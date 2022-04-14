F1’s governing body dismisses criticism of safety car speed

PARIS (AP) — Formula One’s governing body FIA has dismissed criticisms of its safety car being too slow after drivers complained following the Australian Grand Prix last weekend. The FIA says in a statement that the priority is not pleasing the drivers but ensuring safety on the track. F1 safety car duties are shared by Mercedes and Aston Martin this season. The Mercedes safety car is around five seconds per lap quicker. The Aston Martin car was twice deployed during the Australian GP and world champion Max Verstappen of the Red Bull team compared it to “a turtle” because it was too slow.