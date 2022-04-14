Heim puts on show with 5 RBIs off Ohtani in Rangers 10-5 win

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Baseball Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jonah Heim hit an early grand slam off Shohei Ohtani and the Texas Rangers went on to a 10-5 win over the Los Angeles Angels. Heim, a switch-hitting catcher, also had an RBI single off the Angels’ two-way standout and reigning AL MVP. Ohtani is 0-2 after allowing six runs on six hits over 3 2/3 innings. He struck out five. Corey Seager hit his first homer with the Rangers. His two-run blast came in the fourth after Ohtani was off the mound. Left-hander John King threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings in relief for the win.