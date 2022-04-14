Jury acquits former Olympian equestrian rider in shooting

MORRISTOWN, N.J. (AP) — A jury in New Jersey has found a former Olympian equestrian competitor not guilty by reason of insanity in the shooting of a woman at his training center. Michael Barisone had faced attempted murder and other charges for the 2019 shooting of Lauren Kanarek. Kanarek and her fiancé had been living and training horses at Barisone’s farm in western New Jersey, but the relationship had become acrimonious. Thursday’s verdict in Morris County came after about 18 hours of deliberations following a two-week trial. According to his website, Barisone was a member of the 2008 Olympic team, has coached Olympians and was a member of the U.S. Equestrian Federation’s board of directors.