New name, same address, Guardians set for debut at home

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland’s home opener will be unlike any for the ballclub in more than 100 years. Here come the Guardians. After a name change that still doesn’t sit well with some fans, the Guardians will play their first home game at Progressive Field against the San Francisco Giants. It’s a new beginning for the ballclub, which dropped Indians — its name since 1915 — last year. Oscar winner Tom Hanks, who cut his acting teeth in Cleveland in the 1970s, will toss a ceremonial first pitch to Larry Doby Jr., whose father broke the American League’s color barrier with Cleveland 75 years ago.