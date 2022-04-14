Stephen Curry optimistic about returning for Game 1

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry says he’s optimistic about his chances of being on the court for Golden State’s playoff opener Saturday against Denver. He also expects to be in the starting lineup if he plays in Game 1. Curry took a key step in his recovery from a sprained ligament in his left foot when he scrimmaged with the team. The reigning scoring champion participated in three six-minute stretches in full team scrimmaging work.