Suzuki extends hit streak to 6, Cubs down Bryant, Rox 5-2

By MIKE CRANSTON

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Seiya Suzuki stayed hot with an RBI double in a three-run first inning, Frank Schwindel homered and drove in two, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Colorado Rockies 5-2. Suzuki extended his hitting streak to six games since joining the majors from Japan and drove in his 10th run when the Cubs collected five straight hits against Kyle Freeland. Kris Bryant went 2 for 5 as the Rockies had their four-game winning streak snapped in the opener of Bryant’s second series against his former team. Bryant was traded by the Cubs to San Francisco last season and signed with the Rockies after the lockout.