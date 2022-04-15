Ex-Louisville interim coach Pegues hired on Butler’s staff

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Former Louisville interim coach Mike Pegues has accepted an assistant coaching job on Thad Matta’s new staff at Butler. Matta also has hired Kevin Kuwik and will keep David Ragland as assistants. Kuwik worked for two seasons under Matta at Ohio State and one season under Brad Stevens at Butler. Ragland was hired last season by LaVall Jordan, who was fired by Butler on April 1. Two days later, athletic director and former Butler coach Barry Collier announced he had hired his former assistant as Jordan’s replacement.