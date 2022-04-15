Montreal goalie Carey Price returns vs. Islanders

MONTREAL (AP) — Goaltender Carey Price will make his season debut for the Montreal Canadiens against the New York Islanders on Friday night. It will be his first game since Game 5 of the 2021 Stanley Cup Final in July. Price spent months recovering from off-season knee surgery, but paused his rehabilitation after voluntarily entering the NHL’s player assistance program last fall for substance abuse. Price is a seven-time All-Star and was the NHL MVP in 2015. The last-place Canadiens have given up more goals than any other team this season.