Rodón works 7 strong innings, Giants top Guardians 4-1

By BRIAN DULIK

Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Carlos Rodón allowed one run in seven innings, Joey Bart hit a two-run homer in the eighth, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Cleveland Guardians 4-1 in their first home game using their new name. Rodón struck out nine, giving up two hits and a pair of walks as the Giants won their third straight. Brandon Crawford and Joc Pederson had solo homers and Camilo Doval pitched the ninth for his second save. Cleveland was known as the Indians from 1915-2021 before its rebranding.