Sociedad draws Betis in Spanish league after fans clash

MADRID (AP) — Real Sociedad and Real Betis have drawn 0-0 in the Spanish league after a clash between fans left a group of Betis supporters injured. Spanish media say an ultra fan group from Sociedad attacked about two dozen Betis fans on the streets of the Basque Country city San Sebastián. Four Betis fans sustained minor injuries. Police say two people were detained after the incident. Both clubs condemned the violence. The draw kept Sociedad and Betis in the fight for a Champions League spot with six rounds to go.