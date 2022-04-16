American Jordan Pefok scores Swiss-high 19th goal of season

By The Associated Press

American forward Jordan Pefok scored his Swiss league-leading 19th goal of the season in Young Boys’ 2-1 loss at Zurich. With Young Boys trailing by two goals, Pefok made a backheel pass of a centering feed from Ulisses Garcia back to Garcia, who one-timed a cross. Pefok redirected the ball with his left foot past goalkeeper Yanick Brecher from 8 yards in the 73rd minute. The 25-year-old forward, born in Washington, D.C., and raised in France, has a career-best 24 goals in 41 club games this season. He has scored 19 league goals in 29 matches.