Clippers look ahead to return of Leonard next season

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — As down as they felt after blowing two chances to make the playoffs, the Los Angeles Clippers can’t wait for next season. That’s when a healthy Kawhi Leonard is expected back in the lineup, alongside Paul George and Norman Powell. Coach Tyronn Lue says the Clippers “can be dangerous” with their stars back on the court. The team finished 42-40 despite not having Leonard all season while he rehabbed an ACL injury. George was out for a big chunk of the season and Powell got hurt shortly after arriving via a trade in February. Their absences allowed the supporting cast to play big minutes.