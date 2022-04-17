Blue Jays put LHP Ryu on injured list with forearm issue

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays added left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu to the 10-day injured list with left forearm inflammation. The 35-year-old Ryu was pulled after just four innings in Saturday’s 7-4 loss to the Oakland Athletics. He lasted less than that in his first start of the season April 10, when he allowed six earned runs over 3 1/3 innings in a 12-6 loss to Texas. Ryu, who won 14 games for the Blue Jays last season, is in the third year of a $80-million, four-year contract with Toronto.